Raje glad at prospects of Modi's return

Reacting to the exit polls which largely predicted the return of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power at the Centre, BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Sunday that she was glad that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again, realising the dreams of crores of Indians.
She said the slogan "Har jan Modi, har man Modi" will once again gain significance with the NDA's victory.
"The development which India witnessed in the last five years has instilled trust for Modi among the Indians. Now the NDA shall form its government again, winning all the 25 seats in Rajasthan, just like it did in 2014," she added.
