JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » General

Bengal BJP upbeat, TMC mum on exit poll predictions

Business Standard

Raje glad at prospects of Modi's return

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Reacting to the exit polls which largely predicted the return of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power at the Centre, BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Sunday that she was glad that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again, realising the dreams of crores of Indians.

She said the slogan "Har jan Modi, har man Modi" will once again gain significance with the NDA's victory.

"The development which India witnessed in the last five years has instilled trust for Modi among the Indians. Now the NDA shall form its government again, winning all the 25 seats in Rajasthan, just like it did in 2014," she added.

--IANS

arc/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 19 2019. 22:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements