We don't believe in exit polls: TDP

Andhra Pradesh's ruling on Sunday said that it does not believe in exit polls as they are often not close to reality.

was confident that the results of "exact polls" on May 23 will be different.

After the end of seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls on Sunday, a majority of the exit polls gave a comfortable majority to the BJP-led

The exit polls came as a jolt to the TDP, which pulled out of NDA last year and has been working to bring all non-BJP parties together in an alliance to be headed by the

and had series of meetings with Rahul Gandhi, (UPA) Sonia Gandhi, and the leaders of Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, and others in and during last two days.

Majority of the exit polls also showed that the TDP will lose power to the YSR Party in

"We don't believe in exit polls. They are often not close to reality," said Rammohan Rao, who is also government's in New

He pointed out that the exit polls in 2014 were proved wrong.

Rao said Naidu would continue his efforts to form a non-BJP alliance by holding talks with leaders of various parties over next 2-3 days.

--IANS

