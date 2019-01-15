2 criminals nabbed in Haryana

The Crime Branch of Haryana Police has arrested a notorious criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head along with his accomplice, an officer said on Tuesday.
A court here remanded them for two day police custody, police spokesman Shubhash Boken told IANS.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Shamsher Singh told the media that Chand, 24, and Vikas, 29, were arrested after a brief exchange of fire.
They were wanted in over a dozen heinous crimes, including six murder cases. One was the murder of a land official at the Industrial Model Town (IMT) here on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.
"Two pistols and cartridges were recovered from them," Boken said.
--IANS
pradeep/in/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU