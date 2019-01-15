2 criminals nabbed in Haryana

The Crime Branch of Police has arrested a notorious criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head along with his accomplice, an said on Tuesday.

A court here remanded them for two day police custody, told IANS.

of told the media that Chand, 24, and Vikas, 29, were arrested after a brief exchange of fire.

They were wanted in over a dozen heinous crimes, including six murder cases. One was the murder of a at the Industrial Model Town (IMT) here on the

"Two pistols and cartridges were recovered from them," Boken said.

