Gunrunner held with 21 pistols, magazines

Delhi Police have arrested an interstate gunrunner from Madhya Pradesh with 21 illegal sophisticated semi-automatic pistols and 42 magazines, a police officer said on Friday.
Mohd. Israr, 28, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, was arrested on Thursday after a Special Cell team raided his hideout near Fauji Dharam Khanta in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh.
"Israr was evading arrest for over six months and a reward of Rs 10,000 was declared on his arrest," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.
"On interrogation, Israr disclosed that he used to purchase arms from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh and supplied the illegal consignments of firearms to his contacts in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana with the help of his carriers Vineet and Ram Kumar who were earlier arrested by the Delhi Police," Yadav added.
"Israr had been supplying illegal consignments of firearms for the last four years. After the arrest of his carriers, he escaped from his residence in a bid to evade arrest. He later along with six associates committed an armed dacoity in Ajmer," the DCP said.
