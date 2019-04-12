6.8 magnitude quake strikes off central Indonesia

A powerful quake of 6.8 magnitude rocked off Indonesia's province on Friday, the country's meteorology and geophysics agency said, triggering a warning that forced panicked people to evacuate their homes.

The warning was later lifted as giant waves did not appear, but a warning was issued for the communities along the coastal lines to avoid the territories, authorities said.

Earlier the agency reported that the quake was gauged at a 6.9 magnitude before the revision, Bayu Pranata, the in charge at the agency told

"We have just terminated the warning as tsunami did not happen," Pranata said.

The quake struck at 18.40 p.m. time (1140 GMT) with an epicentre at 85 km southwest of Banggai Kepulauan and 10 km under the sea bed.

One of the strongest intensities of the quake was felt at 4 MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in district, the said.

The jolts triggered panic and forced people to evacuate in the Luwuk, Marowali and Kepulauan Banggai districts.

The didn't issue a preliminary report of damages or casualty, but risks assessment on the impact of the natural disaster was being carried out, said

The tremors were also felt in Taliabu of province, forcing local people to evacuate to safer areas, said Sutopo.

is prone to earthquakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire". In December, a deadly tsunami triggered by a volcanic eruption in the middle of the between and Sumatra islands killed over 400 people.

