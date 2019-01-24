Gurugram building collapse: 20 feared trapped

An under-construction four building collapsed early on Thursday here in as many as 20 people, police said.

The incident occurred in Ullawas village.

"The building belongs to a person named Dayaram. Around 20 people, mostly security guards employed and deployed in the nearby sectors were living there on rent," a senior police told IANS.

The building was almost complete except for some portion on the fourth floor, the said.

" (SDRF) and (BSF), from its nearby base camp in here, has reached and the National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) help has also been sought," the added.

Some people living in the vicinity said the building was unauthorise.

