JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Diplomacy

US following up reports Pakistan used F-16s against India

Business Standard

Guterres hasn't spoken to India, Pakistan PMs, but other leaders

IANS  |  United Nations 

While Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not spoken to Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India and Imran Khan of Pakistan, he has been in touch with other leaders on both sides to express his concern over the tension between the two nations, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

"We are fully aware of the situation," he told reporters on Tuesday. "The Secretary-General has had no calls with those two heads of government as far as I am aware, but he has had contacts with both sides to express his concern and the need to do as much as anyone can to de-escalate the tensions".

He declined to elaborate, saying, "I have shared what is shareable."

(Arul Louis can be reached at arul.l@ians.in and followed on Twitter @arulouis)

--IANS

al/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 09:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements