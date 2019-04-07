Hackers forced a Tesla to enter the wrong lane

Hackers have demonstrated how they could trick a Model S to enter into the wrong lane by using a method called "adversarial attack," a way of manipulating a (ML) model.

The Autopilot recognises lanes and assists control by identifying road traffic markings.

The researchers from the of Chinese showed that by placing interference stickers on the road, the autopilot system could be fed information that would force it to make an abnormal judgement and make the vehicle enter a wrong lane.

"In this demonstration, the researchers adjusted the physical environment (e.g. placing tape on the road or altering lane lines) around the vehicle to make the car behave differently when autopilot is in use," a was quoted as saying in a blog.

"This is not a real world concern given that a can easily override autopilot at any time by using the steering wheel or brakes and should be prepared to do so at all times," the said.

According to a report in The Download - this month, adversarial attacks could become more common as is used more widely, especially in areas like network security.

