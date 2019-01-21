Anupam Kher welcomes Vicky Kaushal in 'actors' world'

Veteran has welcomed in "actors' world" after watching his performance in the latest release "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

"Welcome to the 'actors' world. You are fantastic in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Real, gutsy and a performer," Anupam tweeted on Monday.

The 63-year-old asked Vicky to remember that he is his own competition.

"The more difficult you make your jo, the more you will explore it. Love and best wishes always," Anupam added.

The military drama is based on the 2016 surgical strike carried out by the Indian Armed forces across the border.

The movie, released earlier this month, also stars and

The sees Vicky playing the role of an Indian commando who is involved in the 2016 surgical strikes. It also features and in lead roles.

