Hope to write more books in future: Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala, who has authored the book "Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life", hopes to pen more books in future.

"I am very excited and happy that my book 'Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life' has been appreciated by the audience. I am thankful for the readers for the love that I have received from them.

"This was my first experience of writing a book. The kind of response I have received for my first book, I hope that I will write more books in future," Manisha told reporters at the Urja Awards 2019 here on Sunday on the readers' response to her maiden book.

On the career front, Manisha was last year seen in films like "Lust Stories" and "Sanju".

"By the grace of God, you will see me in more movies for sure," she said.

Talking about youngsters of the country, Manisha said: "I think the kind of 'urja' (energy) youngsters have, it's a blessing. So, they should use it in right direction and in right manner to lead very successful career and life."

--IANS

iv/rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)