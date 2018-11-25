Hamilton wins Abu Dhabi GP, Alonso bids farewell

British (Mercedes) won the season-ending on Sunday, which saw Spain's (Mclaren) bidding farewell to (F1).

Hamilton started from pole at the circuit and clinched his 11th win of the season and the 73rd of his career, ahead of Germany's Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), who has already secured second place in the 2018 standings, reports news.

Hamilton clocked a time of one hour, 39 minutes and 40.382 seconds, finishing 2.581 seconds ahead of Vettel.

drivers of the came third and of came fourth.

"It's been a real honour and privilege racing against Sebastian. I know that he'll be coming back stronger next year," Hamilton said, standing beside his rival for a post-race interview with

Vettel, smiling despite losing the title to Hamilton for a second year in a row, said: "He's the champion and he deserves to be the champion... We will try to come back stronger to give him a run next year."

This was the final race for two-time world champion Alonso, who finished 11th on Sunday, saying: "Thanks for everything and thanks I'll always be a fan."

After the race, Hamilton, Vettel and Alonso - the three most decorated drivers on the grid - ended up spinning "donuts" in celebration.

Hamilton's teammate of Finland, winner of the 2017 Abu Dhabi GP, came fifth.

