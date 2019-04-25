Harmanpreet, Smrithi, Mithali to lead at Women's T20 Challenge

-
ALSO READ
Harmanpreet, Smriti, Mithali to lead teams in Women's T20 Challenge
Mithali, Harmanpreet, Mandhana to lead in Women's T20 exhibition matches
Harmanpreet, Mandhana smash match-winning fifties in Women's Big Bash T20
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana to appear in Women's Big Bash League
Mandhana to lead India women in T20Is against England, Harmanpreet yet to recover
-
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smrithi Mandhana and Mithali Raj will lead the Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge to be played between May 6 and May 11 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Thursday.
India's best cricketers and future stars will be joined by international players from England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in a four-match tri-series.
India's women's team coach, W.V. Raman, will coach the Supernovas, while Biju George will be in-charge of the Trailblazers. Velocity will be coached by former India captain Mamatha Maben.
The squads:
Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver (England), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper).
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (wicketkeeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand).
Velocity: Mithali Raj (captain), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wicketkeeper), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy.
--IANS
dm/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU