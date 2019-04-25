Jr Girls C'ship: Gujarat, Mizoram in quarters

The final round of fixtures in the group stages of 2019 came to a close on Thursday with and becoming the last two teams to book their place in the quarterfinals, which are set to begin on Friday.

Jharkhand, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Odisha and have already booked their quarter-final berths.

exited the tournament with three points in their account as they got the better of in the last Group E match. Laxmi Mandavi grabbed a hat-trick (32', 43', 77') while Priyanka Kashyap (22', 62'), Gunjan Gwal (21') and Reet Kashyap (54') also found the back of the net for

In group F, entered the last eight after getting the desired result against Telangana in a thrilling encounter. The team headed into the match knowing that they had to win by three goals or more, having drawn 0-0 against Bihar, who sat on top with four points.

and scored in the 15th and 41st minutes for as they went into the break two goals ahead. In the 62nd minute, the crucial goal came through Drishti Pant as Gujarat won 3-0 and went ahead of on goal difference.

With already in the last eight from Group G, hosts ended their campaign with a 3-1 win over Chandigarh. Priyanka Sujeesh opened the scoring in the 21st minute while added a second with the last kick of the first half.

After the break, Chandigarh bounced back as scored from the spot to reduce the gap but Sankhe scored her second goal of the game in the 68th minute to secure the three points for

In group H, the stakes were high as and faced off in a virtual play-off for a last eight spot and at the end of the 90 minutes, it was the side from the north-east that went through after a 4-2 win.

started off at a fast pace, racking up four goals in the first half through Lalrinmuani's hat-trick (20', 23', 37') and an own goal from in the 32nd minute. The side fought hard in the second half, halving the deficit through Sreelakshmi (47') and (79') but fell short in the end.

