Mandhana to lead India women in T20Is against England, Harmanpreet yet to recover

Prolific opener was Monday named as the of women's Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against England after was ruled out due to an an ankle

According to a statement from the BCCI, Harmanpreet is yet to recover fully from the and will continue with her rehabilitation process.

The ankle had earlier ruled Harmanpreet out of the ongoing three-match ODI series against world champions England.

Mandhana is the of the year has been in stupendous form.

The 15-member squad also includes

The squad was picked on Monday after a meeting of the All- Women's Selection Committee.

" has not yet fully recovered from her and will continue her rehab at the NCA," BCCI said in a statement.

Middle-order batswoman Veda Krishnamurthy has made a comeback to the side after being dropped for the recent tour of along side

Attacking batswoman Bharati Fulmali and left-arm pacer Komal Zanzad are the two new faces in the team.

Harleen Deol, who replaced Harmanpreet in the ODI squad for the ongoing series against England, has been axed because of her poor show.

The first match of the T20 series will be played on March 4, followed by games on March 7 and March 9 respectively in Guwahati.

Women's T20I squad: (Captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, (wicket-keeper), Fulmali, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Komal Zanzad, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurty,

