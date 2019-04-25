Global golf giants to speak at 8th IGTE

The 8th edition of the & Turf Expo (IGTE) -- South Asias largest industry trade show -- will be held on the April 26 and 27 at the The two-day conference and Expo will bring national and international bodies and around 60 golf clubs on one platform to exchange ideas and chalk out the future path for the game in

One target of the industry is to achieve a revenue of Rs 100 crore through golf tourism in the next five years. The IGTE is promoted by the and is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Incredible

Over 500 delegates representing global golf industry and various brands will be seen attending the IGTE 2019. The two-day event will feature conferences by eminent speakers, golf simulators for all visitors and delegates.

Over 60 golf clubs across India have confirmed their participation in the annual India Golf & Turf Expo 2019.

Prominent international authorities speaking at the IGTE include England's Peter Walton, President & Chief Executive, - The - one of the world leaders in developing country strategies for Golf Tourism; Arjun Chowdri, Chief Innovation Officer, PGA of ( which represents 40,000 professionals from the golf industry in USA), Australian Bruce MacPhee, Senior Consulting Agronomist, and Mike Orloff, Managing Director, (Australia).

The second day of the IGTE 2019 will feature a discussion on plausible business models for golf-related real estate development, which will also see attendance from star Indian

The IGTE 2019 this season will also feature a unique art exhibition by

