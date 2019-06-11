Fill vacancies to provide quality education: HRD Minister

Union for Human Resources and Development (HRD) Nishank on Tuesday directed the (CBSE) to fill the vacancies to increase quality and efficiency.

Stressing that it is government's duty to provide quality to all the students, he directed the officials from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and of Open Schooling (NIOS) to fill the vacant positions.

He said vocational and skill education must be promoted in all institutions. The also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming International Yoga Day.

"The appreciated the efforts of NIOS for training the 15 lakh untrained teachers. He reviewed the basic literacy programme of of Open Schooling," a departmental release said.

--IANS

pgs/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)