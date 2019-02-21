Admission process for foreign nationals to begin in DU from Friday

The (DU) will be beginning the admission process for foreign nationals from Friday for the 2019-20 academic session, it said on Thursday.

The university had invited applications from foreign nationals from February 22 for admissions to undergraduate, post-graduate, M.Phil, PhD, certi?cate and diploma programmes.

The registration process for applying to all programmes will be online through the Foreign Students' Registry website -- -- the university said.

DU offers more than 500 programmes at various levels. Foreign nationals are not required to take the entrance test for admission to these programmes.

The programmes on offer encompass various disciplines including arts, social sciences, commerce, natural and applied sciences, law, the university said.

