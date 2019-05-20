Delhi govt releases Rs 206 cr to NDMC; Hindu Rao doctors likely to end strike Tuesday

government on Monday released around Rs 206 crore to the cash-strapped North Municipal Corporation, even as doctors of the civic body-run went on strike demanding payment of pending salaries.

Officials said government has released around Rs 459 crore as basic tax assignment, which is 25 per cent of 2019-20 budget estimates, to the five civic bodies in the city.

The doctors of went on strike on Monday, demanding payment of their salaries due for three months.

NDMC officials have said the salaries could not be paid due to delay in release of funds from

The share of NDMC in Rs 459 crore released by to the civic bodies is approximately Rs 206 crore, said NDMC officials.

NDMC thanked for release of the funds in a tweet.

"Grateful to Delhi Govt for finally having released the first quarter Basic Tax Allocation for the current financial year, which was due in April, over a month and a half after the file was processed within the concerned Del Gov department. Hope other dues are also released soon," Joshi tweeted.

Officials said the doctors are likely to end their strike on Tuesday since their pending salaries will be disbursed soon as funds are available now.

