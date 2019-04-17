HC dismisses pleas against cancellation of Vellore poll

The Madras High Court on Wednesday upheld the Centre's decision to rescind the Lok Sabha poll in Vellore constituency following reports of money distribution, vitiating the process for holding free and fair elections.
The High Court dismissed a batch of petitions filed by contesting candidates.
Polling in Tamil Nadu's Vellore Lok Sabha constituency was cancelled on Tuesday following a huge haul of cash by Income Tax officials from a cement warehouse belonging to a DMK functionary earlier this month.
Contesting the decision to rescind the election, the candidates said only those involved in illegal distribution of money should be punishned, and that the polling should not be cancelled.
--IANS
vj/prs
