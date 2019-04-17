HC dismisses pleas against cancellation of Vellore poll

The on Wednesday upheld the Centre's decision to rescind the poll in constituency following reports of money distribution, vitiating the process for holding free and fair elections.

The High Court dismissed a batch of petitions filed by contesting candidates.

Polling in Tamil Nadu's constituency was cancelled on Tuesday following a huge haul of cash by Income Tax officials from a belonging to a DMK functionary earlier this month.

Contesting the decision to rescind the election, the candidates said only those involved in illegal distribution of money should be punishned, and that the polling should not be cancelled.

