HC extends stay on order letting private schools hike fee

The on Monday extended, till April 30, its interim stay on a single bench's order allowing city's private unaided schools to hike their fees for implementing recommendations of the Seventh Central on salaries of teachers and other employees.

A bench of Justice and Justice said that their interim order on a stay will continue and listed the matter for further hearing on April 30.

Hearing the Delhi government's plea seeking quashing of single bench's order setting aside the government's April 13, 2018 circular, the court had on last Wednesday had stayed, till April 8, the single bench's order.

The Delhi government, by the April 13, 2018 circular, had restrained private unaided schools which were on government land from hiking tuition amounts without approval of the Directorate of Education, but the single judge bench allowed the plea of Unaided Recognised Private Schools challenging it.

Meanwhile, the - Unaided Recognised Private Schools told the court that the decision of hike in fees was taken not only to improve pay scale of its teachers but to improve infrastructure of the schools.

