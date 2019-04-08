HC extends stay on order letting private schools hike fee

-
ALSO READ
Delhi HC stays order letting private schools hike fees
Delhi govt challenges HC order allowing pvt unaided schools to hike fees
HC seeks Delhi govt response on plea to implement 7th pay commission in pvt school
Unjustified fee hike by pvt schools, 7th CPC implementation for teachers unrelated: Delhi govt
Delhi Cabinet nods revised pay-scales for teachers
-
The Delhi High Court on Monday extended, till April 30, its interim stay on a single judge bench's order allowing city's private unaided schools to hike their fees for implementing recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission on salaries of teachers and other employees.
A bench of Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice I.S. Mehta said that their interim order on a stay will continue and listed the matter for further hearing on April 30.
Hearing the Delhi government's plea seeking quashing of single judge bench's order setting aside the government's April 13, 2018 circular, the court had on last Wednesday had stayed, till April 8, the single judge bench's order.
The Delhi government, by the April 13, 2018 circular, had restrained private unaided schools which were on government land from hiking tuition amounts without approval of the Directorate of Education, but the single judge bench allowed the plea of Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools challenging it.
Meanwhile, the Action Committee - Unaided Recognised Private Schools told the court that the decision of hike in fees was taken not only to improve pay scale of its teachers but to improve infrastructure of the schools.
--IANS
akk/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU