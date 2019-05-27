HC for RBI response on plea challenging PayTM Post Paid Wallet

The on Monday asked to file response on a plea challenging Post Paid operation stating that it is illegal and unauthorized.

A Division Bench headed by asked and payment banks to file reply on the plea and listed the matter for September 3 for further hearing.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by through Payal Bahl. In his plea, Mishra said that Post Paid operations is illegal as credit and lending activity by the is not authorized under the provisions of the Reserve Bank of India's Guidelines for Licensing of

"PayTM Limited has not informed or notified the regulator about its operations of the post paid wallet, which is against the provisions of the Reserve Bank of India's operating guidelines for payments bank," the plea said.

The PIL also said that PayTM is "deceitfully sharing the personal information of the customers to the third party (Clix Finance India Private Limited) which is a clear violation of privacy of the citizens".

The plea sought directions to the to take appropriate punitive action against the PayTM Limited under the provisions of the Regulation Act and to absolve all the customers who are in default of their debt of the credit payments to the PayTM Post Paid wallet.

