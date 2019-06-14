HC quashes DU's new admission norms

The High Court on Friday set aside University's new admission norms for undergraduate courses.

The court was hearing petitions challenging the varsity's new eligibility criteria for admissions in undergraduate courses.

A Division Bench of Justices and quashed the amendment in admission eligibility criteria and directed DU to follow admission eligibility criteria of last year.

The court also directed DU to issue notice six months prior to admission when varsity plans to amend admission eligibility criteria in future.

