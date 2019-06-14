JUST IN
Business Standard

HC quashes DU's new admission norms

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court on Friday set aside Delhi University's new admission norms for undergraduate courses.

The court was hearing petitions challenging the varsity's new eligibility criteria for admissions in undergraduate courses.

A Division Bench of Justices Anu Malhotra and Talwant Singh quashed the amendment in admission eligibility criteria and directed DU to follow admission eligibility criteria of last year.

The court also directed DU to issue notice six months prior to admission when varsity plans to amend admission eligibility criteria in future.

--IANS

ak/prs

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 21:34 IST

