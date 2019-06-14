Decision amending admission criteria was taken after discussions: DU

Defending its decision to amend the admission eligibility criteria for undergraduate courses, (DU) on Friday told the that the new admission norms were formed after holding discussions with the stakeholders and experts in the fields.

DU's reply came on petitions challenging the varsity's new eligibility criteria for admissions in undergraduate courses.

"The laying of additional eligibility criteria in the undergraduate courses more particularly in B. Commerce and BA economics (honours) has been done after much deliberation and discussions with the stakeholders and experts in respective fields," DU told a division bench of Justices and

The university told the court that it was done as part of a process of laying better standards for

DU also told the court that the university is always empowered to frame better standards of and is committed to doing so.

In fact, DU is preferred due to the standard of offered to students, the university said.

The bench said that nothing prevents DU from improving its education standards.

"No one is saying your decision (amendment) is not right, but your timing may not be right," the bench said.

The court remarked that DU could have given three months' prior notice to students.

The court was hearing three petitions including one by seeking quashing of the amended eligibility criteria for applying for admission in undergraduate commerce and economics honours courses.

One of the petitions filed by Khushi Srivastava through has sought quashing of the fresh norms related to Maths as part of the top four subjects for applying for admission in BA Economics Honours.

The other petitioner, Manas Shukla, has requested the court to direct authorities concerned to implement the eligibility criteria followed by DU in the last three consecutive years.

As per the new norms, 50 per cent marks in Mathematics in class 12 is mandatory for applying for admission in undergraduate commerce courses, which was not followed earlier, the said.

Earlier B.Com honours and Economics honours required Maths as a subject in Class 12, though it was not necessary to include it in the best of four subjects, but securing passing marks was a must.

DU told the court that the proposal for providing additional eligibility criteria was already in the public domain since March-April and it was already conveyed to the public by various newspapers and websites.

After hearing the parties, the court has reserved its order on the pleas.

