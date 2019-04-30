HC rejects plea for PMJAY's implementation in Delhi

The High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the for implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital.

A Division Bench of and Justice was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Abhijit Mishra, an It refused to interfere in the matter saying the petition was political in nature.

In his plea, Mishra had sought direction to the government for implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY). He told the court the government had neither issued any notification nor made any effort to implement the scheme.

He also said the government had not formulated any insurance and welfare schemes equivalent to the Ayushman Bharat for the residents of The PMJAY was launched for the welfare of the weaker section of the society, he added.

