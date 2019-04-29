HLL, US firm in pact for VA brand of female condoms

-
ALSO READ
The condom celebrates its golden jubilee in India
HLL Lifecare failed miserably in ensuring timely delivery, installation of medical equipment:Panel
RTI applicants allegedly sent condoms in response to queries, probe on
Layered cocktails inspire new form of male birth control
Rajasthan: Villagers claim receiving condoms in reply to RTI query
-
HLL Lifecare Ltd (HLL), a central government enterprise, has entered into manufacturing and global marketing partnership with IXu LLC of the US for the VA "Worn-of-Women" brand line of female condoms, a HLL official told IANS.
THe VA represents the latest clinical-tested female condoms, proven highly acceptable during global trial marketing. Produced at HLL unit in Kochi, the VA is now available online at the vawow.com web store in Europe.
Rajasekar, director of marketing at HLL, said the VA's unique design provides "pleasurable protection" to women as an alternative to the male condom, giving women greater control over their sex life.
The new arrangement has come at a time when HLL Lifecare, headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram, is celebrating its golden jubilee and the condom production by it has crossed 2 billion pieces mark, matching global standards.
HLL Lifecare, the only company in the world, that offers everything in birth control solutions. It launched the first generation of female condoms in the country in 2006.
--IANS
sg/rs/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU