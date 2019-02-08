HC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking to stop sharing PAN details

-
ALSO READ
Facebook launches business hub for privacy, data use management
Need for RBI action as banking frauds mount: Federation
Regulations On Data Protection Should Adopt Risk Based Approach, Provide Relaxations For MSMEs Says Assocham
Sat Industries' subsidiary Aeroflex Finance gets registered as NBFC-ND
SBI raises target for purchase of loan portfolio
-
The Delhi High Court on Friday asked Centre and Reserve Bank of India to file response to a plea seeking protection of privacy of the customer by immediately stopping the bank to share the details of the transactions of the customers and borrowers based on PAN.
A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Kameswar Rao issued notice the Finance Ministry and RBI and listed the matter for further hearing on May 21.
The court was hearing the plea filed by Abhijit Mishra through advocate Payal Bahl who has sought direction to RBI to frame a police to regulate these practice.
Mishra, in his plea said that the bank uses credit information companies such as Trans Union CIBIL report as a factor for making decision on granting of the loans, even the decision of the rate of interest charged on the loan depends on the Credit Information Companies.
"It is the matter of real concern that the Central Board of Direct Taxes has not issued any notification in regard of sharing the Permanent Account Numbers and transaction details of the persons by the banks and non banking finance companies to the private company or non government entity," read the plea.
The petitioner told the court that the RBI has no formal agreement with Ministry of Finance, Government of India or Central Board of Direct Taxes in regards to sharing of the Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) and transaction details of the client by the credit institutions such as banks or non banking finance companies to the credit information companies and vice a versa.
He also told the court that sharing of PAN and other transactions with credit rating agencies affects the right to privacy of an individual.
--IANS
akk/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU