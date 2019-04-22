Success stories recounted at JGU 'Leadership Summit 2K19'

What does it take to be a good leader? Sacrifices, broad shoulders and a big heart, experts said at the Leadership Summit 2k19 hosted here by the Global University (JGU) with leaders from the world and entrepreneurs talking about their journeys and struggles from being non-entities to rising in the corporate world through sheer talent and hard work.

'Safar: The journey to Success' provided a platform that helped enrich and inspire the audience with stories of victories and triumph. Entrepreneurs shared their stories of endless efforts and firm dedication towards their work and optimistic approach that helped them succeed made them achieve heights that most people dream about, a statement said."The journey of success is not going to come without huge sacrifices. The students who aspire to do well in their future, remember that you will be alone in most of the journey and many times you may doubt your decisions, but you should make your choices instinctively. It helps to develop knowledge, skills and to dream and see change," Founding Prof (Dr) C. Rajkumar said in his welcome address.

He described success not as a destination but a journey that one must venture on to fulfil one's dreams.

(retd), to JGU, spoke of the importance of leading from the front.

"The solider will only move forward when there is a great number or a young leader leading from the front. In business, motivation is by increase in remuneration or high designations and so on, but in army it is by a strong leadership. Two qualities which a senior leadership in every organization must have are broad shoulders and a big heart," the former of the Andaman & who also headed the Indian Army's Southern Command, said.

The speakers present recounted their lives struggles, inspirations and motivations to the audience.

Pankaj Dubey, & MD, Polaris and Indian Motorcycles, stressed on the importance of honesty and integrity and the desire to never stop learning.

Sundeep Gajjar, Founder and CEO, xBhp, defined success as being happy from inside. An avid photographer, traveler, and automobile lover he shared his journey of converting his passion into his profession.

"These 17 years I have been riding, shooting and have been to 55 countries. I traveled from to on my Superbike completing 22,000 km. For me success is how I feel for myself. Here I just want to inspire you all by saying that, if you have a passion, which you can think that can be converted into profession, first complete your studies and then pursue it", he added.

The conclave was a part of the 'BizNest 2019' management fest, an inter-collegiate event that seeks to bring together budding talent from various universities around It was organised in collaboration with the Centre for Leadership and Change, Institute of Behavioral Sciences.

