Case against Smriti over degree controversy

A local in has formally lodged a complaint with the accusing of submitting wrong information about her educational qualifications in her affidavit.

In the affidavit accompanying her nomination papers filed on April 11, had stated that her highest educational qualification was 'Part 1 of Bachelor of Commerce from University in 1994'.

In a 2004 affidavit when she was contesting from the Chandni Chowk seat in Delhi, she had submitted that she did her BA in 1996 from the University (School of Correspondence).

In her 2011 affidavit alongside her Rajya Sabha nomination, she stated that her highest educational qualification was " Part 1".

Mohd Tauheed Siddiqui Najmi, of Congress' minority cell in Lucknow, alleged in his complaint that Irani, "in her affidavit, filed in 2014, had declared she had completed her graduation in commerce from DU. In her affidavit in 2019, she said B.Com part one was her highest qualification. How is that since 2004, has shed her degree?"

The has sought cancellation of the Minister's candidature and registration of a case of forgery against her.

