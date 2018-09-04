HC seeks report on murder of retired police officer

Taking a grim view of the daylight killing of a retired police sub-inspector, the High Court on Tuesday sought a response on the crime and asked the Police what action had been taken so far.

The court also asked the police to report to it by Wednesday on why no arrest had been made despite evidence in form of CCTV footage.

The 68-year-old retired officer, Abdul Samad, was on Monday killed by a criminal of in Teliyarganj Silakhana area over a property dispute.

In the CCTV footage, the can be seen being mercilessly beaten with iron rods and pipes by a criminal, Junaid, and two of his accomplices.

The criminal overpowered the retired behind the women's polytechnic and attacked him, apparently angry over a property dispute in which he had lodged a case against

Police have lodged a case of murder against and ten others. The was admitted to a medical facility on Monday evening with multiple fractures and concussions and he died at night.

While many passersby were seen in the CCTV footage passing by, no one tried to stop the attackers.

of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said a manhunt had been launched to arrest the assailants and that the guilty would not be spared.

--IANS

md/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)