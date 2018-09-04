Two convicted in 2007 Hyderabad twin blast case

A court here on Tuesday convicted two alleged (IM) operatives in the 2007 twin bomb blasts which had claimed 42 lives. Two other accused were acquitted while the fate of a fifth accused will be decided next week.

The held and guilty. The quantum of punishment will be announced on September 10.

Anique allegedly planted the bomb at Lumbini Park which claimed 10 lives while Akbar kept the bomb at Diluskhnagar but it failed to explode.

and were acquitted for lack of evidence.

told reporters that the verdict in the case relating to the fifth accused will be pronounced on Monday. Anjum is accused of giving shelter to the other accused after the blasts.

delivered the judgement at the high security on the city's outskirts. All the accused barring Anjum were produced before the

While 32 people were killed at Gokul Chat, a popular eatery, 10 others lost their lives at Lumbini Park, near State Secretariat, in near simultaneous blasts around 7.45 p.m. on August 25, 2007.

More than 50 were injured in the blasts. An unexploded bomb was also recovered under a foot-over-bridge at Dilsukhnagar that night.

The accused were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti- Squad in October 2008. Three other accused including and his brother still remain at large.

The case was initially investigated by the and following bifurcation of the state it was handed over to the (CI) wing of

Three chargesheets were filed against the accused. In 2014, the court framed charges against them. They were charged with murder and other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Explosive Substances Act.

The trial against them was shifted to a court hall located in the premises of the prison in June this year on security grounds.

--IANS

ms/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)