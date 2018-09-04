MiG-27 crashes near Jodhpur

An (IAF) crashed near in during a routine mission on Tuesday but the pilot ejected safely, officials said.

said a court of inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident.

He clarified that there was some misinformation earlier with respect to the number of pilots.

The MiG-27, which took off from Jodhpur, came down near Devriya village. Villagers were the first to rush to the site.

An eyewitness, Champalal, said two or three fighter planes were in the air when one of them was seen emitting smoke. It came down suddenly with a loud noise and the area was engulfed in thick smoke.

The pilot was taken to a hospital.

