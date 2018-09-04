Class 11 student shot dead

A Class 11 student was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in district in when he was on way to school on Tuesday morning, police said.

The gunmen first stopped him. Before the teenager could understand what was happening, he was shot from close range on the temple.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanshu, a student of the at Kandhla. He was shot near the

As a crowd gathered at the crime scene, the assailants sped away but dropped their country-made murder weapon.

The student was rushed to a private medical facility where doctors pronounced him dead.

The police are probing what led to the murder.

--IANS

