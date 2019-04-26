HCL Tech expands US operations with cybersecurity centre

-
ALSO READ
HCL Technologies expands US operations with new cybersecurity centre in Texas
HCL Technologies sets up cyber security centre in Texas
HCL Technologies expands presence in Netherlands
HCL Tech to acquire US-based digital transformation consulting firm SBE
HCL Tech to acquire US-based digital transformation consulting firm
-
HCL Tech has said it has launched CyberSecurity Fusion Center (CSFC) in Frisco, Texas.
"The opening of the CSFC represents the next phase in the company's mission to support secure business growth by providing customers with a single point of contact for the enterprise security lifecycle, from detection to remediation," the company said.
"The CSFC reflects HCL's commitment to the state of Texas and the city of Frisco, which have served as strategic partners to technology innovation and expansion," it added.
--IANS
ravi/sn/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU