The growing breed of Indian developers will ensure nine out of 10 apps on Play Store are from within the next 5-10 years, has said.

Speaking at the eighth annual (iDay) conference organised by Delhi- here on Thursday, Tung was part of leading Chinese VCs who shed light on the start-up landscape in and the promise holds.

"The focus of the event was to encourage and help innovative in learning how to unbox the full potential of their ambitious ventures," Rajan Anandan, President- Delhi-NCR, said in a statement.

is a non-profit, global community welcoming entrepreneurs from all over the world.

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said the value of India is in that bottom of the (small and medium enterprises) which is the start-up ecosystem.

Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO, Zomato, urged entrepreneurs to draw value from outside the country.

Six curated start-ups presented their unique products to a panel of investors as part of "Launchpad".

Over 1,000 delegates, including start-ups, top unicorns, industry leaders, policy makers and other stakeholders attended the event.

--IANS

na/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)