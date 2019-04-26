JioPhone leads feature phone market in India

With a 30 per cent market share, Reliance JioPhone became the leading brand in in the first quarter of 2019, Counterpoint Research said on Friday.

While the market offers a big opportunity, one can't ignore the 400 million feature phones users in the Indian market which too is likely to stay for the next five years in India, said Counterpoint's " Market Share Q1 2019" report.

stood second in the category with a share of 15 per cent while domestic handset maker LAVA grabbed the third spot with a market share of 13 per cent.

Unlike the market, which contracted for the first time in 2018, the market has continued to grow over the last three years, the report said.

Earlier in March, a Counterpoint Research report estimated that in 2019, a little more than 400 million feature phones would be sold globally. Further, feature phone shipments are expected to cross one billion units by 2021.

Brokerage firm CLSA's telecom sector outlook for February 2019 noted that will lead the subscriber market share in the current year.

In its Telecom report, said mobile subscribers in February increased by 2 million to 1,184 million, with Reliance adding 80 lakh new subscribers. now has a customer base of 30.6 crore in the country.

