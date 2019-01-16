Heat wave in Australia as mercury touches 50

Temperatures touching 50 degrees have been recorded in some parts of as a scorches the country leading authorities to issue an alert on Wednesday in

The Met has forecast a rise in temperatures between Monday and Friday of more than 12 degrees above average during the day and 10 at night, news reported.

Although a maximum temperature of 41 degrees is expected for Sydney, the in the New state warned that due to a combination of heat and sunlight, the increase in the level could cause respiratory problems.

" levels are higher outdoors than indoors and generally highest in the afternoon and early evening," Director of Environmental Health, Richard Broome, said at a press conference.

On Wednesday, the main cities in the country, except for Hobart, expect temperatures of between 34 and 41 degrees, while in interiors around 45 degrees and above, the Met said.

On Tuesday, the highest temperatures were recorded in the town of Port Augusta, in the state of South Australia, where they reached 48.9 degrees, and in the small town of Tarcoola, where it reached 49 degrees.

The heat forced the shortening of stages in the cycling race Tour Down Under, held in South Australia, but have so far not affected tennis, held in Melbourne, in the state of Victoria, where temperatures remained at around 30 degrees.

--IANS

in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)