Polluted Yamuna fouls Makar Sankranti mood

The and highly polluted water in the river proved quite a 'put off' for devotees who wanted to take a holy dip on the occasion of on Tuesday.

Except for Kailash temple, 15 km from the city, not a single ghat in the urban area afforded devotees an opportunity to enter the river for a ritualistic bath.

"We went to Haathi Ghat and the Belanganj area ghat but could not muster the desired mental courage to even touch the water which was smelling and jet black," said

At Bateshwar, some 70 km downstream of the Taj Mahal, the number of devotees for the bath was high.

Pilgrims at were also disappointed. Many blamed the government for not doing enough to save a dying river.

Minus the euphoria over the ceremonial bath in Yamuna, people in Agra, and celebrated the day in a big way.

At a number of places, 'khichdi' was distributed. Long queues were seen at temples and for the Goverdhan parikrama.

In the annual kite flying festival along the was a huge attraction.

The sky was dotted with kites with messages demanding cleaning and regular flow of water to save historical monuments along its banks.

