Business Standard

Two nursing students identified for killing puppies

IANS  |  Kolkata 

The two women seen in a video beating puppies to death near the hostel building of a medical college in Kolkata have been identified as nursing students, the head of the probe committee said on Tuesday.

After the gruesome incident surfaced, Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College & Hospital had formed a three-member committee to investigate and assist the police.

"We have identified nursing students -- Moutushi Mondal of the first year and Shoma Burman of second year -- seen in the video. They are being interrogated and probe is still going on," Dwaipayan Biswas, NRS Hospital deputy superintendent heading the probe said.

The course of action against the students will be decided once the entire probe is completed which may reveal the involvement of others, he said.

First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 17:22 IST

