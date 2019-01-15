Two nursing students identified for killing puppies

The two women seen in a video beating puppies to death near the hostel building of a medical college in Kolkata have been identified as students, the head of the committee said on Tuesday.

After the gruesome incident surfaced, & Hospital had formed a three-member committee to investigate and assist the police.

"We have identified students -- Moutushi Mondal of the first year and Shoma Burman of second year -- seen in the video. They are being interrogated and is still going on," Dwaipayan Biswas, heading the said.

The course of action against the students will be decided once the entire probe is completed which may reveal the involvement of others, he said.

