689 endangered soft-shell turtles recovered in Bengal

The CID on Tuesday recovered at least 689 endangered Indian soft-shell river turtles and arrested four persons in this connection, an said.

Based on prior information, the CID team apprehended Lachman Kumar, 30, Raj Kumar, 25, Sushil Kumar, 20, and Raju Kumar, 30, of Uttar Pradesh's district while they were on-board

They were arrested before they could dispose off the consignment in district's Bandel.

They were coming from with the endangered turtles. The seized turtles, and the arrested persons have been handed over to the for legal action, officials said.

