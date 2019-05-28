Heavy firing exchanges on LoC in Jammu region

Heavy firing started on Tuesday between the Indian and Pakistan armies on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said that at about 4 p.m. Pakistan violated unprovoked the 2003 ceasefire by firing with small arms followed by shelling with mortars in Nowshera sector.
"The Indian Army retaliated befittingly," the officer said.
