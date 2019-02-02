Meteorite may have struck Cuba

The US' National Weather Service (NWS) said that a meteorite possibly struck western Cuba.
The NWS said in a tweet that its radar "may have detected the meteor" near Vinales, Cuba on Friday, reports CNN.
The service said that it received reports about a meteor being seen in the sky across the Florida Keys.
Residents in Vinales heard a "large explosion" on Friday afternoon. The explosion has not been confirmed to be from a meteorite, but the Cuban government is investigating.
In 2013, a meteor blast shook Russia's Urals region.
Buildings lost windows and walls tumbled as the sonic wave from the explosion reverberated through the region.
More than 1,000 people were injured, including more than 200 children, according to news reports. Many of them were hit by flying glass.
There were reports of damages or injuries on Friday, the NWS added.
