Heena recommended for Khel Ratna, Ronak for Dronacharya

The (NRAI) has recommended the names of and Ankur Mittal for the prestigious Khel Ratna Award.

bronze medallist Heena, in 2013, became the first Indian pistol shooter to win a gold medal in an ISSF finals when she won the 10m Air Pistol event.

The 29-year-old has also won a silver medal in the women's 10m Air Pistol event, and a gold medal in the women's 25m Air Pistol event. In 2014, she was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Ankur, on the other hand, had won a gold medal in Double Trap event at 2018 ISSF World Shooting Championships at Changwon, He also won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships.

In held in Gold Coast, he won a bronze medal in the Double Trap Shooting (Men) event. Last year, he was conferred with the Arjuna Award.

Earlier, shooters Abhinav Bindra, Anjali Bhagwat, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Vijay Kumar, Gagan Narang, and had been conferred with the prestigious Khel Ratna Award.

Besides, the NRAI has also recommended the names of Anjum Moudgil, and for the Arjuna Award while Jaspal Rana and Ronak Pandit have been recommended for the Dronacharya Award.

--IANS

aak/bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)