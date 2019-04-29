Cannavaro steps down as China football coach

Italian has announced he is resigning from steering the Chinese national team after just two consecutive defeats and said he would continue to focus on his role as the Guangzhou Club's

"Due to the respect I owe China, I feel it is necessary to announce that I decided to quit the coaching spot of Team China," state news agency reported the former Real Madrid defender as saying on Sunday.

The 45-year-old ex- expressed his gratitude to the and the Guangzhou Club, both of which "expected him to steer the national team and club simultaneously, but he still refused the proposal for family reasons," reported.

Cannavaro said that a month ago, he had told his club that he wanted to focus his whole attention on the team's performance in all competitions, reported news agency.

The former of the Italian team also wished the Chinese national team good luck in the upcoming qualification rounds for the Qatar World Cup, although he declined to reveal who would step in as his replacement.

Cannavaro, who won the Ballon D'Or and in 2006 as a player, was appointed as China's in the face of Championship 2019 disputed in March.

His predecessor, - who had resigned after the AFC Asian Cup held in January - was his in the two games played against and Thailand, both of which ended in stinging losses.

This is the second season of Cannavaro coaching the Guangzhou Evergrande, a runner-up in the last and the tournament's champion in the previous seven seasons.

After seven games played, the team is currently in second position of the standings with six wins and one loss.

