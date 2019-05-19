TRS to get 14 out of Telangana's 17 seats: IANS-CVOTER Exit Poll

K. Chandrashekhar Rao's Telengana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is likely to improve its performance in the just-ended elections as the IANS-CVOTER exit poll projected 14 seats for it out of Telangana's total 17 constituencies.

In the 2014 general elections, the party won 11 seats in the state.

The IANS-CVOTER exit poll projects a seat each for the UPA, the NDA and the In the previous election, the NDA and UPA won two seats each and one each went to the YSR and

In terms of vote share, the exit poll predicts 37.3 per cent votes to the TRS, followed by 31.1 per cent votes to the UPA. The NDA is likely to have got 12.8 per cent votes and the AIMIM's vote share is likely to be 2.8 per cent, it said.

Rao, the of the state and the one credited for forcing the Centre to carve out Telangana from seems to have increased his popularity since the state was formed in 2014.

--IANS

rrb/vd

