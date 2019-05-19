BJP may not open account in Kerala: IANS-CVOTER exit poll

Despite mega efforts, the (BJP) is unlikely to open its account in in the 2019 general elections, according to the IANS- exit poll.

The poll has predicted 15 seats for the Congress-led (UDF) -- a gain of 3 seats -- and five for the ruling CPI-M-led Left (LDF) -- a loss of 3 seats.

The alone is projected to win 12 seats and its alliance partners 3 seats.

In terms of vote share, the UDF is projected to get 42.3 per cent votes and the LDF 35.1 per cent. The NDA is expected to get 14.6 per cent votes.

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, the UDF had 12 seats -- the 8, the Indian Union 2 and the Congress-Mani and the (RSP) one seat each. The LDF had eight seats.

voted on April 23 to elect 20 Lok Sabha candidates. It recorded 77.68 per cent voter turnout, up from 74.02 per cent in 2014.

The is contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency of the state, apart from Amethi, his traditional seat, in

