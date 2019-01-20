Himachal to create vice principal post in senior secondary schools

on Sunday announced steps to improve the functioning of schools that included the creation of the post of Vice Principal in all senior secondary schools in the state.

He also announced that the nomenclature of post graduate teachers (PGT) posted in schools would be changed to and a notification in this regard would be issued soon.

He made these announcements while addressing the 4th regional seminar of the Teachers Union at Gondpur Banhera near here.

While laying stress on value-added education, the said it is the duty of the teachers to inculcate high moral values among the students for a strong and vibrant society.

Thakur said despite being a small state, has been adjudged the best state in and the credit for which goes to the teachers of the state.

He asked the teachers to come forward to check the increasing tendency of cheating during examinations and also take steps to counter the ever increasing menace of drug abuse.

He announced to open Atal Adarsh Awasiya Vidyalaya at Gehra Palata in Gagret area of district.

