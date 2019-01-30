Himachal to extend all support to entrepreneurs: Thakur

will provide all possible support to entrepreneurs interested in investing in the state, said here on Wednesday.

Addressing industrialists, he said the state has prepared an industrial policy that aimed to establish state-of-the-art infrastructure and promote the sector.

Inviting the entrepreneurs to participate in Global Investors Meet to be held in Dharamsala on June 10-11, the said: " was emerging as the next big growth story of the country, displaying a robust GSDP growth rate".

"The state is not only a Dev Bhoomi but also poised to emerge as industrial hub of the country."

He said the state has vast potential to invest in tourism, and information technology, education and skill development, urban development, real estate, and ayush, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, power and renewable, agro and

Thakur said the government was offering several incentives and concessions to the entrepreneurs, such as concession in stamp duty payable by industry and reduced change of land use charges.

"One of the biggest advantages in the state is the availability of quality power at most competitive rates in the country," he added.

He said the single window mechanism within the Himachal Pradesh Single Window (Investment, Promotion and Facilitation) Act reflected the strong commitment of the state to ensure efficiency and transparency in providing to the citizens.

The event here was organised by the state in association with the

--IANS

vg/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)