SC dismisses SLP in 63 Moons assets case, asks HC to close it

The has dismissed the Special Leave Petitions (SLP) of Investor Action Group (NIAG) and the government, declining to interfere with the order of releasing assets of 63 Moons (formerly known as FTIL) attached under the Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act.

The attachments of 63 Moons' assets were done through the notifications issued by the government in April 2018 under the MPID act.

Terming the state government's action prima facie "excessive, arbitrary and unreasonable", the on October 24 last year passed an interim order staying the attachment of the company's assets under the MPID Act, which included and properties.

The interim order stayed the attachment of ODIN software, its receivables and also stayed a corrigendum issued whereby accrued returns on investments will become available to 63 Moons.

As a result, the Company was allowed to receive periodically accrued benefits on its investments.

The had observed that various government agencies, including the EOW- and Enforcement Directorate, had attached properties worth over Rs 8,500 crore owned by the defaulters, promoters and former employees of till November 2017 as against a defaulted amount of Rs 5,600 crore.

This order was challenged by the State of Maharashtra and the NIAG in the and the matter was heard on Monday. Mukul Rohatgi represented while NIAG was represented by

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the held that it was not inclined to interfere with the order of the Bombay High Court.

The Supreme Court stated that since this was a matter of importance, it was requesting the Bombay High Court to conclude the final hearing in February itself.

