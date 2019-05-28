Hindustan Copper net profit jumps 85% in Q4

State-run on Tuesday reported an 85 per cent increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 40.46 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 (FY19) as compared to Rs 21.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was at Rs 454.77 crore, up by 19 per cent from Rs 381.52 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18 (FY18).

The said its net profit for FY19 was Rs 145.74 crore with an increase of 83 per cent over the previous year and its operations posted significant increase in EBITDA margin during the last financial year as it (margin) stood at 30 per cent, compared to 19 per cent achieved in the FY18.

During FY19, its copper ore production was 41.22 lakh tonnes, 12 per cent higher than the previous year's 36.75 lakh tonnes.

Its flagship Malanjkhand underground mine project, has been "progressing" as per schedule and the production from the mine would commence during the current fiscal, it added.

