Hockey India names 33 women players for coaching camp

on Sunday named 33 players for the Junior Women's National Coaching Camp, slated to begin on May 6 at Authority of (SAI), Bengaluru. The players will report to Saini for the three-week camp that will conclude on May 24.

On completion of the camp, 18-member squad will be named to play four-nation Junior Women Invitational Tournament in from May 25 to June 7, and in from June 8 to 15. Apart from hosts Ireland, Scotland, and will participate in the tourney.

The 33-member junior core probables list are goal-keepers Rashanpreet Kaur, Bichu and Kushboo. Among defenders are Priyanka, Simran Singh, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Choudhary, Jotika Kalsi, Sumita, Akshata Dhekale, Usha and

The mid-fielders named for the camp are Baljeet Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Chetna, Prabhleen Kaur, Preeti, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Reet, Baljinder Kaur, Sushma Kumari. Forwards include Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Lalrindinki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Yogita Bora and Annu.

Speaking about the camp, Baljeet said: "The focus will be on fitness and understanding each players' strength and temperament in pressure situations. We will also be looking at investing equal time on mental training and will be working with the at SAI. This core group is a talented bunch, some of whom have played international matches while others have shown great promise in the domestic matches."

--IANS

kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)